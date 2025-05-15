HSBC extends rugby support

HSBC has been named the Official Retail Bank for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 in England (22 August – 27 September).

This partnership builds on HSBC’s 14-year support of World Rugby, including its title partnership of HSBC SVNS, and underscores its commitment to global women’s sport.

The announcement coincides with the 100-day countdown to the opening match, with tickets re-released on May 14th.

As the Official Retail Bank, HSBC will connect players and fans and provide financial health initiatives, including youth activities and player wellbeing sessions.

Anticipated as a global celebration, England 2025 has already doubled the ticket sales of the 2021 tournament, with 300,000 sold for the event across eight iconic English venues.

