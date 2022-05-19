Gagai back for Knights

[Source: Nine Wide World of Sports]

Good news for Newcastle Knights fans as NRL star Dane Gagai has been added to the run-on side for tonight’s clash against Broncos after missing three games with a cheekbone injury.

Gagai replaces Enari Tuala in the centres while Tyson Frizell and Anthony Milford are also both set to play.

Milford has not played an NRL game since September last year.

Article continues after advertisement

The Broncos have named Te Maire Martin at fullback and will play despite concerns over a hip injury last week.

Coach Kevin Walters also confirmed to nrl.com that Adam Reynolds would play despite issues with a leg problem, which could see Kotoni Staggs take up the goal-kicking if required.

The Knights host the Broncos at 9:50 tonight.