FRU partners with Shop N Save Supermarket

The Fiji Rugby Union renewed its partnership with a leading local supermarket as the title sponsors of the Fiji Warriors side, when they play Australia later this month.

Shop N Save Supermarket signed their partnership with FRU this morning, before Fiji hosts Australia in celebration of their Vuvale Week.

FRU chief executive officer Koli Sewabu thanked Shop N Save for renewing their commitment to local rugby.

Article continues after advertisement

“So their partnership, for us, is more than a partnership in itself; it’s a reflection of the relationship of rugby and the Fijian community. And thank you, sir, your investment strengthens the relationship between our players, the fans and our local communities,” he said.

Shop N Save Supermarket, Executive Director Nisheel Deo Kisun said they were proud to strengthen the partnership with Fiji Rugby through this new engagement with the Fijian Warriors.

“Rugby is deeply woven into the fabric of our nation, and supporting the growth of the game reflects our ongoing commitment to the communities we serve. We look forward to standing alongside Fiji Rugby as they continue to inspire unity, pride, and excellence on and off the field,” he said.

The Fiji Warriors side will be selected from the Skipper Cup and Vanua Trophy competitions, along with the Fiji Under-20.

Dates for their matches are yet to be confirmed by FRU.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.