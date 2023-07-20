FRU adds Vision Motors to 'vuvale'

The Fiji Rugby Union has signed a three-year deal with Vision Motors Limited to assist with the logical needs at Rugby House.

Six fleets have been added as part of the contract and FRU administrator Simione Valenitabua says this will help with the transporting of staff to Vanua, Skipper Cup and also the Fiji Water Flying Fijians events.

Valenitabua expressed his gratitude to the Vision Motors family as they were in dire need of new transportation.

He adds both parties will benefit from this partnership as the vehicle supplier will be able to use the players for their marketing purposes as well.

Vision Motors General Manager and Dealer Principal Ajay Lal also extend his good wishes to the Flying Fijians.