Flying Fijians open PNC Campaign with a win

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians kicked off their Pacific Nations Cup campaign in style, defeating Tonga 32-10 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this afternoon.

Tonga struck first through scrumhalf Augustine Pulu, who crossed the line in just the second minute.

But Fiji responded almost immediately with a penalty from Caleb Muntz before Setareki Tamanivalu’s 13th-minute try swung momentum in the hosts’ favour.

Kalaveti Ravouvou added another score to push Fiji further ahead, though Patrick Pellegrini’s penalty on the stroke of halftime kept Tonga in the contest at 17-10.

Ill-discipline cost the visitors, with Siosiua Moala first shown yellow in the ninth minute before a second offence saw him sent off with a red card in the second half.

Fiji capitalised on the advantage with skipper Tevita Ikanivere powering over in the 63rd minute, followed by debutant Taniela Rakuro sealing the win with a memorable try in the 68th.

Muntz kept the scoreboard ticking with accurate kicking, finishing with eight points from the boot.

The 32-10 victory gives Fiji a confident start to their PNC campaign, while Tonga will rue missed opportunities and costly discipline issues.

