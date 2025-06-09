Flying Fijians crush Canada in dominant performance

[Photo: Supplied]

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians booked their place in the Pacific Nations Cup final after dismantling Canada 63-10 in a one-sided semifinal this afternoon.

Kalaveti Ravouvou opened the scoring with ease before Mesake Vocevoce stretched the lead with a stroll-in effort.

Ravouvou then grabbed his second in the 29th minute, pouncing on a ball saved by debutant Joji Nasova, who fell just short of the line.

Article continues after advertisement

Eroni Mawi spotted a gap 20 metres out and dotted down untouched as Fiji continued to pile on the pressure, leaving Canada scrambling for answers.

The Flying Fijians were briefly reduced to 14 men when Mesake Doge’s yellow card was upgraded to a red for a high tackle, but that did little to slow the onslaught.

Just before the halftime hooter, Taniela Rakuro added his second try to give Fiji firm control.

Flyhalf Kemu Valetini was near perfect with the boot in the first half, missing only one conversion.

Nasova marked his debut in style by scoring right after the restart, before Ravouvou powered through the middle for his hat-trick.

Canada finally crossed through replacement Brock Gallagher, but Ravouvou was not done, adding his fourth try in the 66th minute to seal a dominant performance.

Despite a late push from Canada, the result was never in doubt.

Fiji will now face Japan in the Pacific Nations Cup final next Sunday at 1.35pm at America First Field in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.