Flying Fijians brace for physical test against Canada

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are gearing up for a stern challenge in the Pacific Nations Cup semifinal against a resurgent Canada side.

Coach Mick Byrne has highlighted the significant strides the North Americans have made this year, warning his team that Monday’s clash will demand peak performance.

“I think Canada this year have shown a massive amount of improvement. They’ve got a really good kicking game and a very mobile, aggressive forward pack. At this stage, we need to make sure we are bringing our best behavior around the breakdown. They’re going to be physical around that, so we need to be at our best.”

Byrne also stressed the importance of executing well under pressure and handling Canada’s tactical variety.

He adds that Fiji will need to be sharp on their kick returns this week, noting that while Canada play a different style to Samoa and Tonga, they still bring a mobile, physical game with strong kicking.

The Flying Fijians will be looking to combine their traditional flair with discipline and precision if they are to overcome a strong Canadian side.

Flying Fijians and Canada will meet at 12.35pm on Monday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Colorado.

