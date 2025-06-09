Fijiana XV blending signature flair with new expertise

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

In the wake of their opening loss to Canada at the Women’s Rugby World Cup, the Vodafone Fijiana XV is focusing on a new week and a fresh start.

Despite the defeat, the team’s morale remains strong as they work to integrate a more structured, “Northern Hemisphere” style of play under new head coach Ioan Cunningham, without sacrificing their unique Fijian flair.

Ioan Cunningham, a former Wales women’s coach, was appointed to lead the team into the World Cup, bringing with him a deep understanding of European rugby.

According to Fijiana XV lock Jade Coates, the team sees this as an opportunity for growth, not a change in identity.

“The cool thing about rugby is it’s played so differently all around the world. Everyone has their own style in the way they coach the game or play the game. But we don’t want to change who we are, our authentic selves within our team, and how our flair is our super strength.”

Coates explained that the focus is on finding a balance between their traditional, free-flowing game and a more strategic approach.

The team’s first match, a 65-7 defeat to a formidable Canada side, was a tough lesson.

However, Coates said the team’s bond is stronger than ever, and they are approaching their next match with resilience.

Fijiana will meet Scotland next at 1.45am this Sunday.

