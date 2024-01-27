Fijiana to face Ireland in cup quarterfinals

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side finished second in its pool after a 31-12 defeat to France in the Perth 7s.

Despite the loss, the Fijiana progress to the cup quarterfinals, where they will face Ireland this evening.

Fiji scored first through winger Younis Bese before France struck back with two tries to lead 12-5 at halftime.

The national side could only manage another try in the second spell to Reapi Ulunisau as they were overwhelmed by France, which added three more tries to top Pool B.

The Saiasi Fuli-coached side will face Ireland in the quarterfinal at 7:26pm.

Meanwhile our national men’s side will face New Zealand in its final pool game at 5:25pm.