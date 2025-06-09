Fijiana suffers second loss at Rugby World Cup

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fijiana XV side suffered their second defeat of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup after going down to Scotland 29-15 this morning.

Despite the loss, head coach Ioan Cunnigham said he was happy with the “improved performance” at the Salford Community Stadium even though they finished off the game with 14 women, following their second red card in two games.

Scotland struck first just two minutes in, and were able to take a 17-5 lead at halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite a spirited comeback from the Fijiana, a yellow card to Vika Matarugu greatly affected the team.

Fiji head coach Ioan Cunningham said it was a difficult result to take.

“We go into every match to win, but I’m super proud of the performance. We showed growth in our game. We had Scotland under pressure in the second half, but we didn’t quite come away with enough points. But proud of the effort.”

He also mentioned that his side will be heading to their drawing board and rectifying their mistakes ahead of their next match.

Scotland will meet Canada next weekend, while Fijiana take on Wales in Exeter next.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.