Drua CEO Mark Evans to step down in December

After three years at the helm of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, chief executive officer Mark Evans will step down from his role at the end of December.

The club confirmed Evans’ departure, citing personal reasons.

Drua board chairman Brent Impey paid tribute to his contribution, saying Evans arrived at the perfect time for the franchise.

“Mark arrived at the Drua at just the right time, bringing an outstanding set of skills backed up by a deep love for and experience with Super Rugby. Mark has contributed tremendously to getting the foundation in place for the Drua to be successful both on and off the field.”



Evans, a seasoned sports executive with decades of experience in professional rugby, joined the Drua in 2022.

Under his leadership, the side navigated its early Super Rugby Pacific seasons with strong performances, including a historic quarterfinal appearance in 2023.

He has been widely credited for driving the Drua’s rapid growth, both on and off the field.

While stepping down as CEO, Evans will continue to serve as a trustee of the recently launched Drua Foundation, an initiative focused on developing young rugby talent in Fiji and using the Drua brand to deliver social impact programs nationwide.

