Discipline a concern for Suva

Action from the Suva vs Yasawa match

Suva got off on a right foot with two consecutive wins in the Skipper Cup so far but worries surrounds the discipline of the players.

Last week the side had to play with 14 men after Suliasi Vucago was red-carded for a dangerous play while a few players copped yellow cards.

Nemani Nagusa who captained the side in their 35-23 win over Yasawa on Saturday says indiscipline can always deter a team’s efforts towards success and they have to address this immediately.

“A few yellow cards and a red card were given. We’ll try and improve for that for the next game. I know the coaches will be talking about it throughout next week and yeah, improve for the next game.”

He says while they’re approaching each match with utmost importance, the players also understand that discipline plays a major part in the end result.

Nagusa is optimistic his team will play within the rules of the game.

The Capital-city side will host Nadi at the HFC Bank Stadium next weekend.

The Skipper Cup is on a break this week.