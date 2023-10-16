Disappointing loss: Raiwalui

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Coach Simon Raiwalui emphasizes that a loss is a loss, and this morning’s 24-30 defeat in the quarterfinal against England is undeniably disappointing.

He acknowledges that it will take some time for the sting of the loss to subside, but their unwavering pride endures.

Despite the setback, Raiwalui proudly affirms his Fijian heritage.

“I think what we have shown this year is that we have grown, and that’s only going to grow as we go forth 2027, 31. We have had to put ourselves in the shop window with our performance and what we have done.”

Moreover, he points out that there is also joy in reflecting on the journey that began fifteen weeks ago, a journey worth celebrating.

Raiwalui asserts that this year’s national team has undeniably laid the foundation for future generations.

Meanwhile, Acting Prime Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau issued a statement today to commend the Fiji Water Flying Fijians Team for their performance in the 2023 World Cup tournament.

He sincerely thanks the team, coaching staff, and families who have been with the team from day one.

Ro Filipe commends the team for their steely determination, commitment, and godly humility and discipline in this hard-fought tournament.