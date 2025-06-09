Cunningham backs Fijiana to unleash potential against old side

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fijiana XVs coach Ioan Cunningham says his players have the athletic ability and growing confidence to challenge Wales when the two sides meet this weekend in their final pool match at the Rugby World Cup.

Cunningham, who previously coached the Welsh women’s team, believes his knowledge of his former side could give Fiji an edge, but insists the focus will be on unleashing his players’ strengths.

“Yeah definitely, but it’s about focusing on our strengths, on how we want to impose ourselves on the game on Saturday.”

The Welshman has been impressed with the strides Fiji has made over the past three months, describing the squad as “fantastic” with “untapped potential” that is beginning to show on the international stage.

“There was a purple patch in the start of the second half against Scotland where we totally dominated possession and territory. We got held up once, we had a try disallowed, so the positives are there. We have to try to replicate that this week.”



[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Despite losing Michella’e Brigid Stolz to injury in the opening minute against Scotland, and a yellow card that compounded a shaky start, the Fijiana regrouped to score twice and control long stretches of play.

Cunningham said that resilience, combined with the team’s natural flair, gives them real belief heading into the Wales clash.

“We’ve shown growth and improvement over the last three months. Where this team can go is really exciting. The athletic ability is unbelievable, and we’re starting to mould and create the style of play that we want to take to the world stage. I’m just loving it.”

Discipline has also been a focus after two red cards in recent outings, but Cunningham stressed that Fiji are working hard to play “hard but fair.”

“We only conceded eight penalties against Canada and nine against Scotland, so discipline is good. We’ve just had tackles that are a bit high, which we’ve got to work on.”

Cunningham admits coaching in Fiji has been a culture shift – from adapting to extreme heat in training to embracing new coaching methods – but says the experience has been rewarding.

With inside knowledge of Wales’ systems and a Fiji team brimming with athleticism and ambition, Cunningham believes Saturday’s clash could be a defining moment in their development.

Fijiana will meet Wales at 1.45am on Sunday at Sandy Park in Exeter.

