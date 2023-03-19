Crusaders down the Blues in spectacular fashion

[Source: Crusaders/Twitter]

The Crusaders reignited their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific campaign with a breathtaking 34-28 victory over the Blues in Eden Park last night.

Scott Robertson’s men bounced off the loss to the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua last week, to walk off with a five try to four win.

In an extraordinary twist as the minutes ticked down, Blues’ lock James Tucker and No.8 Hoskins Sotutu were over for tries awarded by the referee but replays showed both lost the ball in the act of scoring.

Article continues after advertisement

Leicester Fainga’anuku scored three while Fergus Burke and Ethan Blackadder got one each for the Saders.

The Blues who took an early lead through Mark Telea also saw Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Stephen Perofeta cross over.

In other results, the Chiefs continue its unbeaten run with a 44-25 win over the Rebels and Brumbies thrashed Moana Pasifika 62-36.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will in action today against the Reds at 5pm.

You can watch this match live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.