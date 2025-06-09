Canada thrash Australia to set up New Zealand semi

[Source: Rugby World Cup/Facebook]

Canada set out their case as Women’s World Cup contenders and set up a mouth-watering semi-final with holders New Zealand as they ruthlessly demolished Australia in Bristol.

The world number two side, who crowdfunded their tournament preparations with a charity drive entitled ‘Mission: Win Rugby World Cup’, were irresistible in the first half, crossing five times.

Australia, who led England for the first half-hour of last weekend’s pool-stage match in Brighton, were behind after only two minutes as flanker Caroline Crossley cantered through out wide and wing Asia Hogan-Rochester took advantage to race in unopposed.

Article continues after advertisement

That combination of hard-running forward and quicksilver backs, connecting with superb handling skills, was in evidence again and again. The Wallaroos had no answer.

Canada racked up the fastest average ruck speed of any team in the pool stage and their relentless tempo denied their opponents, coached by former England captain Jo Yapp, any chance to set themselves in defence.

The excellent Sophie de Goede, back from a serious knee injury earlier this year, combined with Crossley and centre Florence Symonds before wing Alysha Corrigan stretched out to produce a superb one-handed dot-down on 13 minutes.

De Goede strolled in around the fringe and Corrigan got her second, before prop McKinley Hunt marched over for a fifth Canada try just before half-time as a well-worked line-out move gave her pack momentum.

Australia had only Desiree Miller’s early breakaway to show for their first-half efforts as they headed down the tunnel 31-5 down.

The deficit could have been even deeper, with Canada twice knocking on as they attempted to ground the ball over the line.

Number eight Fabiola Forteza dunked the ball down for a sixth Canada try after 49 minutes and, while Australia scrapped gainfully, the loudest cheers from the 16,571-strong crowd for most of the second half were for a shot of USA centre, one-time Bristol Bear and social media phenomenon Ilona Maher in the stands appearing on the big screen.

Flanker Karen Paquin scooted in late on to take Canada past the winning margin England had amassed against Australia in Brighton last weekend.

Canada have reached the Women’s World Cup final only once, losing to England in 2014 on the most recent occasion the Red Roses lifted the trophy.

With England on the opposite side of the draw, the two would only meet in the title decider this time around. This Canada team are well capable of taking revenge.

First, though, they have to depose holders New Zealand in a blockbuster semi-final on Friday at Ashton Gate.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.