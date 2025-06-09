Cakaudrove Kajiana fired up to defend U14 title

The Cakaudrove Kajiana teams are back at the Fiji Primary School Kajiana Competition intending to defend their Under-14 title and seek redemption for their Under-13 team.

Last year, both teams reached the final against Taveuni, with the Under-14s securing the win while the Under-13s were defeated.

The district has brought two teams in both the U13 and U14 girls’ divisions, showcasing the depth of talent from more than 50 schools across Cakaudrove.

Team Manager Sitiveni Wavu says it was challenging to bring together players from a geographically diverse region, with many having to travel long distances to attend training camps.

Despite these logistical hurdles, the teams completed two weeks of preparation together with the help of parents and teachers.

According to Wavu, the greatest strength of the team lies not just in their physical skills, but in the powerful teamwork and bond forged between the players and their teachers.

“Our support system has been great. This year, we’ve also seen more parents travelling with the school to support their kids. It’s very encouraging for the children to see their parents and supporters cheering on the school.”

This collective effort, he said, has created a powerful bond among the players and officials.

With the U14s focused on continuing their winning legacy and the U13s determined to turn their luck around, the Cakaudrove girls are looking to prove that their teamwork is a formula for success.

