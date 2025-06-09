Byrne urges supporters to have faith in team

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne has sent a message of pride to supporters back home, asking them to trust in the team’s preparation and commitment.

He says the players carry the spirit and respect of their fans every day at training.

“If they’re watching the game on TV, just understand that the boys here are prepared really well and we’ll be doing everything we can to give them something to cheer about today.”

Byrne adds that the team honours their fans in the way they present themselves at training.

He says the players take pride in their roots, with plenty of blue flags within the team environment.

The Flying Fijians are determined to make their supporters proud when the dust settles this afternoon.

Flying Fijians and Canada will meet at 12.35pm at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Colorado.

