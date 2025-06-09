Rugby

Byrne backs Flying Fijians to fire up North

October 28, 2025

FIJI Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne is confident his side will be in top shape when they face England in their opening Test of the Northern Tour.

Byrne says the blend of Northern Hemisphere-based players and those from the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua provides the right balance of form, freshness and experience.

He adds that while the European-based players are already deep into their club seasons, the Drua contingent have worked hard to maintain their conditioning after the Pacific Nations Cup.

“I’m really confident that when we present ourselves for the Test match week against England, we’ll be in as good a shape as we can be.”

The Flying Fijians will face England, France and Spain over the coming weeks, with Byrne emphasizing the need to adapt to the cold and heavy conditions expected up north.

He says the opening fixtures against England and France will demand physical dominance up front, while Spain’s style will test Fiji’s mobility and discipline.

Byrne adds that the key focus will be understanding each opponent’s structure and ensuring Fiji impose their own brand of rugby across the tour.

The Flying Fijians will open their November tour against England next Sunday on the 9th of November at Twickenham Stadium, kicking off at 5.40am.

