Byrne admits selection calls were tough ahead of semifinal

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne says picking his match day squad for the Pacific Nations Cup semifinal was no easy task, with several world-class players narrowly missing out.

Byrne admitted that even players not selected could easily have made the cut, highlighting the depth in the squad.

He adds that those left out have remained professional and played an important role in preparing the team for the clash.

“Every selection call is really difficult, especially at international level. You could probably select the players that you haven’t selected and the team would be just as good.”

The Flying Fijians face Canada in the semifinal, with Byrne backing his chosen 23 to deliver on the big stage.

Meanwhile, Joji Nasova will potentially make his 15s debut while another notable change in the line-up would be Ponipate Loganimasi starting at fullback and Taniela Rakuro getting his first start on the wing.

The two teams will meet at 12.35pm tomorrow at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Colorado.

