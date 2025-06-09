Ba puts development first in Kaji rugby campaign

While many districts are chasing a title at the Fiji Primary Schools Kaji/Kajiana Rugby Competition, the Ba team is taking a different approach.

Instead of putting all their energy into winning games, the team’s focus is on providing a solid foundation for their budding rugby stars.

Ba Kaji under 13 coach Mariko Seru says that the school management recognizes the need to properly nurture their grassroots players.

“Some of them they have the talent but don’t know what to do with it. Our job is to guide that talent so that they can become something. It was a challenging job, you have to be patient with them, sometimes harsh words come out of teacher’s mouth, but we know that it’s for their development.”

Seru added that the selection process was a formidable challenge, with a wealth of talent on display during the trials.

He considers himself fortunate to be part of the coaching panel and hopes the children are grateful and learn from this experience.

Seru also hopes that these young players will be noticed by prominent high schools so that they can make a good future for themselves.

