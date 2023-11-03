Army still hurting from last year’s loss

Republic of the Fiji Military Forces Commander Jone Kalouniwai says they are still hurting from last year’s Vodafone Sukuna Bowl loss to Police.

The Commander highlighted this during the Ratu Sukuna Bowl launch and challenge at Nasova ground today.

Army went down 19-11 enabling the Police to win their 33rd title of the competition last year.

Kalouniwai acknowledges Police as the reigning champion and expresses their determination to compete at the same level on game day.

“And I will admit to all of you this morning that we are still picking up the pieces from last year’s loss and I will be honest and most fair to say that on the surface we may not possess the strongest case for victory.”



Assistant Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew

Assistant Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew confidently reassures Police supporters they will defend their title.

“We can feel the breeze that is blowing against us, the breeze is to cast away doubt or thoughts in your mind that the Sukuna Bowl will remain in Nasova. This year part and partial of the Fiji Police Force is to restore Blue back in the organization.”

The 2023 main Sukuna Bowl rugby match will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on December 1st.