All Blacks XV to go all out in first test match

Stephen Perofeta makes a run against Japan in one of their earlier clashes [Source: 1News]

All Blacks XV head coach Leon MacDonald anticipates a huge challenge from Japan XV when they face off this evening.

MacDonald understands their opponents are a strong team but his side has been preparing intensely for the next two matches.

He adds with a short lead in to kick off, it’s about balancing the team with experienced players and emerging talent.

His side will be all out to showcase their skills and strength as a team on the international stage.

It’s going to be an incredibly proud moment for the team and their whanau, especially for those players representing New Zealand for the first time.

Japan XV is set to play the All Blacks XV tonight at 8pm.

You can watch this live and exclusive on the FBC Sports HD Channel.