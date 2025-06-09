Academy boys step up with Drua main squad

[Photo/file]

The Fijian Drua Academy players were given a valuable taste of elite rugby today after joining the main squad for a training session, as part of the franchise’s ongoing pathway development.

The session allowed the young academy prospects to train alongside established Drua players, exposing them to Super Rugby standards, intensity and expectations.

It also reinforced the club’s commitment to grooming future talent from within its development system.

Drua Academy Under-17 player Jone Raibevu said the experience was a major learning opportunity.

“I’m grateful to be given the opportunity to come and train with the main squad. We’ve always been watching them, but to come and train with them I’ve learnt a lot, especially to always listen and be disciplined.”

The joint session highlighted the importance of discipline, attitude and hard work as the Academy players continue their journey toward higher levels of professional rugby.

