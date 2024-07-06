Storm overpower Wests Tigers to close in on minor premiership

[Source: NRL]

The Storm overcame the loss of prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona and hooker Bronson Garlick to down a spirited Wests Tigers 40-28 at Leichhardt Oval.

With Kiwis halfback Jahrome Hughes turning in another five-star performance, the Storm came from behind to overpower Wests Tigers and maintain their position at the top of the Telstra Premiership ladder as they close in on the minor premiership.

The Storm are four points clear of the second-placed Panthers and six points ahead of the third-placed Sharks, with a bye to come next weekend in Round 19.

However, the win proved costly for the Storm with Asofa-Solomona coming from the field midway through the first half with a hamstring injury and Garlick joining him soon after with a back problem.

Already without Kangaroos and Maroons hooker Harry Grant, Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy was forced to reshuffle his side, with Tyran Wishart taking over the dummy half duties and Sua Fa’alogo playing 43 minutes from the bench.

Wests Tigers stunned the Storm to take an early lead after winger Charlie Staines finished a backline movement to score in the 11th minute.

The Storm hit back in the 15th minute after Elisia Katoa sliced through the defence off an inside ball from halfback Jahrome Hughes to cross untouched and level the scores at 6-6.

However, Wests Tigers continued to test the Melbourne defence and prop Fonua Pole regained the lead for the home team just minutes later when he crashed over off an Api Koroisau pass from dummy half.

A piece of Ryan Papenhuzen magic again drew the scores level when the Balmain junior, who was playing his first NRL match at Leichhardt Oval, stepped his way through the defence in the 28th minute.

Winger Will Warbrick then put the Storm ahead for the first time when he scored two minutes later after a long, jinking run by Hughes and the visitors went to the halftime break leading 16-12.

As it has done so often this season, ill-discipline proved costly for Wests Tigers and the sinbinning of rookie winger Solomona Faataape for interfering with Warbrick as he tried to field a cross-field kick by Hughes saw the score blowout.

Hughes immediately took advantage of the superior numbers and in the ensuing set he combined with prop Josh King to create room for centre Grant Anderson to score.

A try by Storm super-sub Sua Fa’alogo just as Faataape was readying to return from his stint in the sinbin extended the lead to 26-16 but once the numbers were even again the Wests Tigers fought their way back into the game.

Boom five-eighth Lachlan Galvin crossed for the home side’s third try in the 60th minute and momentum again shifted back in favour of Wests Tigers.

Fa’alogo had a second try disallowed after racing 70 metres in a spectacular effort but the Bunker detected a knock on by team-mate Alec MacDonald before the speedster picked up the loose ball.

Wests Tigers centre Adam Doueihi was also denied a try and Tyran Wishart – playing hooker after Garlick was forced from the field with a back injury – sealed the win when he scored from close range.

Staines scored his second try but it was too little too late for Wests Tigers and Fa’alogo iced the win with a stepping run to the tryline in the 75th minute.