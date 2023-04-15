Second win for Silktails

[Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails have recorded their second win in the Ron Massey Cup after beating Hills Bulls 36-24 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Silktails scored six tries which were all converted by Tomasi Seru.

Sefanaia Bola scored a double for the side, first in the 14th minute and second in the 27th.

Article continues after advertisement

The Wes Naiqama-coached side struck first in the 4th minute through Ratusela Nauci.

Emosi Daubitu and Eparama Veivuke added the other tries for Silktails.

The Silktails are on bye next weekend.