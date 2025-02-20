Rinakama re-signs with Bulldogs

[Photo: Supplied - Jethro Rinakama]

Fijian rising star Jethro Rinakama has locked in his future with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in the National Rugby League competition, signing a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2027.

The 18-year-old winger, who made a statement in his first-grade debut by scoring two tries in the Bulldogs’ 20-14 Pre-Season Challenge win over the Wests Tigers, is being tipped as a key part of the club’s long-term plans.

The teenager, who also featured for the Fiji Bati in the 2024 Pacific Championships, is the son of former Naitasiri and Fiji 15s utility back Adriu Rinakama, further cementing his strong rugby pedigree.

After a standout 2024 season, Canterbury is looking to build on its resurgence, and securing Rinakama’s signature is a major step in ensuring the club’s future success.

With his speed, skill, and finishing ability, Rinakama will be aiming for more first-grade minutes this season as the Bulldogs push to improve on their 2024 elimination final exit.

