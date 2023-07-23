Panthers punish Dogs to remain in top spot

[ NRL.com]

Boosted by the return of Nathan Cleary in the No.7 jersey, the Panthers powered past the Bulldogs 44-18 on Sunday to secure their fourth win on the trot.

The Panthers blew their opponents off the park through an opening half hour in which they scored five tries, before piling on a further 16 points in the second 40 minutes.

With their 13th win of the season Penrith ensured they remain atop the Telstra Premiership ladder on for and against points, while for the Dogs it marked the fifth time in 2023 that they have given up more than 40 points in a game.

Article continues after advertisement

Cleary didn’t miss a beat in his first game back since suffering a hamstring injury in Round 14, laying on two try assists and kicking six from eight off the tee, while representative winger Brian To’o enjoyed a huge day out on the right wing.

Doubles to Tyrone Peachey – who was a late addition to the squad after Izack Tago withdrew with a leg injury – and To’o stunned the Dogs through the opening exchanges, while co-captain Isaah Yeo also got over for his second four-pointer of the season.

A try to recalled centre Paul Alamoti four minutes before the break, which former Panther Matt Burton converted, was all the Bulldogs had to celebrate through the first half.

While the visitors made a far more positive start to the second period, it was the Panthers who were first on the board again, with Stephen Crichton crossing, before Scott Sorensen added a seventh on the hour mark to stretch the lead out to 40-6.

Interchange forward Luke Garner was next to score and then minutes later saved one when he forced Blake Wilson into touch on his way to crossing in the corner.

Canterbury-Bankstown finally found some joy in the last 10 minutes, with Jake Averillo scooting over and Jeral Skelton scoring his first try at NRL level.