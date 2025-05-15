Natural talent earns Dreketi Youth call up

Jone Draunimasi

A young man from Dreketi is proving that natural talent and relentless drive can open doors that formal education sometimes can’t.

Jone Draunimasi, a raw but powerful prospect who left school in Year 8, has earned a call-up to the Fiji National Rugby League Under 18 extended squad after catching the eye of national coach Wise Kativerata during a recent scouting visit to Vanua Levu.

Kativerata, known for his sharp eye for hidden talent, identified Draunimasi as one of the most promising young athletes he has seen in the North.

Draunimasi says he wasted no time when he heard from his family that the coach was heading North to look for potential young men to make up the squad.

“When I heard the coach was coming to Vanua Levu, I made sure to attend his session, and after the talks, they let me know I had made the squad. Not only does this give me a chance to prove myself, but also to make my family proud.”

A new journey begins for this Dreketi dreamer, proof that passion and belief can open doors even without a classroom.

“I want to thank my parents for the upbringing, even though I had to stop my education journey so early, and now that I’m here, I am determined to make things up for them.”

Kativerata says he fully supports the youngster, calling his talent a gift.

The national coach looks forward to seeing Draunimasi shine on the big stage in the years ahead.

Draunimasi and his team are preparing to face the Tonga U18 side next Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Their match will be a curtain raiser to the Kaiviti Silktails versus West Tigers match, which will air LIVE on FBC.

