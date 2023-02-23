Kativerata gets the job after 12 years

Wise Kativerata. [Source: Central Western Daily]

New Fiji Bati coach Wisake Kativerata has been trying to get the job for the last 12 years.

He revealed this yesterday after he was announced as Bati’s coach and national coaching director.

Kativerata will be responsible for the Bati’s build-up to the 2025 Rugby League World Cup and direct the development of young, aspiring players in the hope of becoming high-profile NRL players.

He says it is an honour to lead the national side.

“It’s an honour to be nominated as head coach of Fiji Rugby League. I’ve been trying to get in, in the last 12 years and finally, it comes so I’m looking to start a journey with FNRL based in Fiji.”

He takes over the role from outgoing coach Joe Rabele who according to FNRL chairman Aporosa Lutunauga will still be part of their set-up but in a different role.

Lutunauga says they’ve given Kativerata all the time he needs to sort stuff out with his family in Australia before moving to Fiji.