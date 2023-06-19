Experience of a lifetime for St.Kirwan

The St.Kirwan State High School Academy from Australia are so far enjoying their week in Fiji.

They arrived in the country last week with the intention of exchanging traditions through rugby league and have so far thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

Their last few days have been spent exploring Fiji and learning about the way of life by visiting markets and museum.

Article continues after advertisement

The side also played two rugby league games in Suva.

St.Kirwan Academy coach Nathan Norford says this will be a memorable experience for the young men.

“They’ll take the experiences of coming together as a team, being exposed to these types of environment, I think the boys are coming together and gaining experiences they’ll have for a lifetime I’m sure the boys will be together and looking forward to seeing them go back to school in a couple weeks’ time.”

The players and officials will return to Australia on Wednesday.