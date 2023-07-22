Cowboys overcome Nanai injury to secure sixth win in a row against Eels

[ Source : NRL.com ]

The Cowboys overcame the loss of star second-rower Jeremiah Nanai to maintain their push for a top-four berth with a 24-16 defeat of the Eels at QCB Stadium.

Nanai starred in both attack and defence for North Queensland before being forced from the field just after halftime with a shoulder injury and the Kangaroos forward joined Griffin Neame (HIA) on the sideline for the rest of the match.

The Cowboys also had to survive the sin-binning of centre Val Holmes for a jolting tackle on Parramatta halfback Mitchell Moses just before halftime but despite the disruptions, they proved too strong to secure their sixth consecutive win.

The win puts North Queensland into seventh spot and within two points of fourth place, while Parramatta have dropped to eighth place.

Playing before another capacity QCB Stadium crowd, the Cowboys immediately showed their intent when five-eighth Tom Dearden beat Shaun Lane and slipped the tackle of Daejarn Asi to put centre Peta Hiku over in the fourth minute.

Winger Semi Valemei ensured the scoreboard ticked over at more than a point per minute in the early exchanges when he scored the first of his two tries off a long Scott Drinkwater pass in the 10th minute and Val Holmes converted.

However, the Eels survived the early onslaught to score a try of their own just four minutes later through winger Sean Russell after J’maine Hopgood, Mitchell Moses and Clint Gutherson combined to create space out wide.

The introduction of Tongan superstar Jason Taumalolo from the interchange bench in the 24th minute helped the Cowboys to regain momentum and Valemei scored his second try just two minutes later.

A high shot by Holmes on Moses after he mistimed an attempted tackle on the NSW and Lebanon halfback left North Queensland a man down but despite already having also lost Nanai the Cowboys hung on.

Holmes returned just in time to land a 51st-minute penalty goal that extended North Queensland’s lead to 18-4 and with their full complement of players they proved too good for Parramatta.

Drinkwater all but sealed the win when he sliced through the Eels defence off a reverse pass by halfback Chad Townsend in the 55th minute but the visitors didn’t give up and Moses scored two late tries.