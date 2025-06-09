Bulikula creates history, books last World Cup ticket

Source: FNRL

The Fiji women’s rugby league side, Bulikula, created history this morning in Canada after booking their World Cup ticket for the first time.

Fiji Bulikula defeated Nigeria 62-4 which sees them make history as the first-ever women’s rugby league team from Fiji to qualify for the Rugby League World Cup after securing the final spot.

Former Australia women’s 7s rep, Cassie Staples, scored four tries in the historic win.

The win marks a significant milestone for women’s rugby league in Fiji, showcasing the growth of the women’s game.

Our side was leading 28-4 at halftime after scoring five tries.’

Staples and Leilani Asham grabbed two tries each in the second half with others from Naomi Tegu and Ebony Lang

New Zealand, Australia, Samoa, Papua New Guinea, France, Fiji, Wales, and England are now confirmed for the World Cup.

The Women’s Rugby League World Cup will be held in Australia next year.

