Broncos gallop home without Reynolds

No Adam Reynolds, no problem for Brisbane Broncos as they recorded their fifth win in a row following its 36-12 triumph over Newcastle Knights last night.

The Broncos lost Reynolds yesterday morning to a groin issue and while they weren’t at their attacking best without their playmaker early, they repelled Newcastle’s attacking raids before shutting the Knights out in the second half.

Winger Selwyn Cobbo continued his scoring spree after grabbing a double in the match.

Article continues after advertisement

Other Broncos tries were scored by Corey Oates, Billy Walters, Jordan Riki and Herbie Farnworth with five conversions from Kotoni Staggs.

The Knights managed to get two tries from Tyson Frizell and Kalyn Ponga.

There’ll be two games tonight with Bulldogs and West Tigers at 8pm followed by the Eels vs Sea Eagles clash at 9:55.