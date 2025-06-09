Budget made simpler for all Fijians

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Fijians can now better understand how public funds are raised, managed and invested with the launch of the Citizens’ Guide to the National Budget 2026–2027.

The simplified guide, available in English, iTaukei and Hindi, aims to make the National Budget more accessible, transparent and inclusive for people across the country.

Minister for Finance, Commerce and Business Development Esrom Immanuel says the initiative ensures every citizen can understand Government priorities and how budget decisions impact their daily lives.

He says the guide goes beyond translation by giving Fijians from all backgrounds an opportunity to engage with national financial decisions.

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The 2026–2027 Budget, themed “A Responsible Budget for a Sustainable Future,” reflects public aspirations following nationwide consultations and focuses on responsible financial management and sustainable economic growth.

The Citizens’ Guide was developed with support from the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts, along with the Ministry of Finance’s Fiscal Policy team.

The guide is now available in all three languages through the Ministry of Finance.