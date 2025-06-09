Ravudi hopes to face more overseas opponents

[file photo]

Local professional boxer Jese Ravudi delivered a bold statement on Friday night by securing a technical knockout victory over Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana at the Bluewater Boxing Promotion event in Nadi.

The 33-year-old fighter said he had something to prove stepping into the ring and emphasized that his win against the renowned Daunivavana was no fluke.

Ravudi revealed that he has been quietly putting in the hard work behind the scenes, avoiding media distractions to focus on perfecting his craft.

Article continues after advertisement

He hopes that this impressive victory will catch the attention of promoters and open doors for him to face international opponents.

“My game plan was just to go and win the fight, because I wanted to make a statement. It’s been years that I’ve been asking the promoters for an overseas opponent but they haven’t been able to do so. That’s why I came out here today to prove that I am the best in Fiji in my division.”

Ravudi confidently stated that he is ready to take on anyone they put in front of him.

Reflecting on the match, Ravudi expressed satisfaction with how he held his ground and extended his gratitude to Daunivavana for providing such a challenging fight.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.