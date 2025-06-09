Raju returns as Labasa misses eight regular players

Labasa Football will be without eight regular players today when they face Nadi in the Premier League, though Ashnil Raju returns from injury.

The team will be heavily impacted by the absence of key players, including Simione Tamanisau, Lino Iliesa, Sitiveni Rakai, Ratu Anare, and Ilisoni Lolaivalu, who are all participating in the Police Inter-District Championship in Ba.

Additionally, Rusiate Doidoi, Christopher Wasasala, and Taniela Waqa are unavailable due to double yellow card suspensions.

While Anish Khem is still recovering from a lower abdomen injury, the team will be boosted by the return of Ashnil Raju and Akemi Ralulu, who have both recovered from their injuries.

According to Labasa coach Alvin Chand, the team will rely heavily on its younger players to take on the Nadi Jetsetters.

The match kicks off today at 1.30 pm at Subrail Park in Labasa.

In other matches, Rewa will host Suva at 3 pm tomorrow at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

You can catch live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji two.

