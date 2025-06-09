Rabitu praises organisers, sees firsthand the benefits of local 7s tournaments

After more than a decade working at the HFC Bank Stadium, Akanisi Rabitu has been one of the many individuals working behind the scenes during major tournaments such as the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

The Rewa native serves as a facility attendant with the Fiji Sports Council and has played a role in hosting countless rugby tournaments over the past 10 years.

Over that time, Rabitu says she has witnessed many grassroots players rise from humble village beginnings to become internationally recognized rugby stars.

She adds that her own son, Isikeli Rabitu, a utility back for the Fijian Drua, also began his journey through similar tournaments, where he was eventually scouted and guided onto a professional path.

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“The number of teams now and the various prize money this year says it all. It has grown so much and I have seen a lot of this tournaments. And I have also seen player’s life change overnight from here. So thanks to the organizers to the work they do.”

Rabitu expressed her gratitude to the organizers of these competitions, noting that she has seen firsthand the positive impact of their efforts.

And among all the tournaments she has witnessed over the years, she says the Marist 7s remains the biggest of them all.