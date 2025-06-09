Quiet champion lifts Jeremiah Raibevu College into Badminton spotlight

Jeremiah Raibevu College has produced a breakthrough sporting moment after student Isimeli Nayacakalou claimed the C Grade title at the Badminton Fiji Open Nationals.

The win marks a major milestone for the school, which only recently introduced badminton as an alternative sport to athletics and rugby.

Principal Merewalesi Tuloma says with just three months of exposure to the game, four students stepped up to compete at the three-day national tournament, exceeding expectations on debut.

“We were just trying to look for sports that our students can be engaged in after athletics and rugby.”

She explained that the school’s journey into badminton began after a teacher who played the sport last year encouraged staff to explore it further.

That initiative led to Badminton Fiji visiting the school to showcase the game, opening the door for students to try something new.

The spotlight belonged to Nayacakalou, whose calm nature and discipline carried him to the C Grade crown, making him the first student from the school to win a national badminton title.

“We are so humbly proud of Isimeli because he is always quiet and independent, but he gave his time, dedication and willingness into badminton.”

She believes the young shuttler’s future in the sport is promising, especially given how quickly he adapted to competitive play.

Tuloma also confirmed plans to expand the badminton program next year, using Nayacakalou’s success as inspiration for more students.

“This is something that will inspire our students because victory is sweet, but it is sweeter when it comes from commitment and dedication.”

The principal also thanked Badminton Fiji for reaching out to a lesser-known school, saying the student’s performance has now ensured it is recognised on the national badminton scene.

The school, which is based in Tacirua was established eight years ago with a total of 185 students.

Meanwhile, the three-day competition concluded this afternoon at the Yat Sen School Hall.

