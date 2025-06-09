Pedersen sprints to victory in Vuelta stage 15

Source : reuters

Green jersey holder Mads Pedersen sprinted to victory in stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday as fellow Dane Jonas Vingegaard retained the overall lead in the 167.8km ride from Vegadeo.

Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) attacked in the last two kilometres, beating Orluis Aular (Movistar) and Marco Frigo (Israel Premier Tech) in a photo finish at Monforte de Lemos to record the 11th Grand Tour stage win of his career.

Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) did not attempt to chase down the leaders and sat in the peloton, along with Joao Almeida and Tom Pidcock, his closest rivals in the race for the red jersey. The peloton finished 13 minutes and 31 seconds after Pedersen.

Article continues after advertisement

Almeida stayed second in the general classification, sitting 48 seconds behind Vingegaard, while Pidcock remained third, trailing the leader by two minutes and 38 seconds.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.