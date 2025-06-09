Vanuakula village pushes clean-up drive for cleaner future

Families in Vanuakula Village, Naitasiri, are being encouraged to take ownership of waste management after a community clean-up and awareness program aimed at promoting healthier living and environmental responsibility.

The initiative, led by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, focused on practical training for villagers on how to manage household waste through composting and proper separation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable materials.

Homes in the village were also provided with compost bins, waste buckets, and clean-up tools to support the new practices.

Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya says simple actions at the household level can lead to meaningful environmental change.

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Tabuya also encouraged young people in the village to participate in the Return and earn initiative, which allows bottles and cans to be exchanged for cash, helping reduce waste while creating small income opportunities.

The program highlights a growing push by government to strengthen community-based environmental management, particularly in rural areas where waste disposal systems are often limited.

Village leaders welcomed the initiative and thanked the Ministry for its support, pledging to apply the training in their homes and community areas.

They say they are committed to leading by example and expect to see visible improvements in cleanliness and waste practices in the coming months.

The program reflects a wider effort to build climate resilience and promote sustainable living at the grassroots level, starting with simple changes in everyday household behavior.