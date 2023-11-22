Fiji Pearls aims to reclaim ‘Queens of the Pacific’ status

The Fiji Pearls are heading into the 2023 Pacific Games with one mission, to reclaim their status as the ‘Queens of the Pacific’.

The team had a farewell church service in Suva today, a dedication program before going up against the region’s best.

According to coach Una Rokoura, the players are battle tested and different combinations worked out between the experienced players and those who will be stepping onto the representative court for the first time.

“We have a big mission going into the Pacific Games and the girls are aware of the expectations, what is expected of them. That is why in the last few weeks we have just been putting all of the effort to get things right and make things work on the court and off the court.”

Rokoura adds four players will be making their debuts at the Pacific Games.

The former national rep says she has yet to name a captain for the squad but a decision will be announced tomorrow.

Veterans Alesi Waqa, Afa Rusivakula and Unaisi Rauluni are among the leading contenders for the skipper’s role at the regional meet.

The team will have their final scrimmage session with the national men’s team this evening and will depart for the Solomon Islands on Friday.

