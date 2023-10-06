Oceania squash championship heats up

With squash not being played at this year’s Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands, Fiji has stepped up to host the Oceania Closed Championships.

Samoa and New Caledonia have joined the fray to ensure a competitive showdown, as the championship continues to be intense since it kicked off on Tuesday.

National Rep Gerard Young says Fiji has its sights set on securing a few wins and, hopefully, some coveted medals.

“What we’ve done is a round robin, and you play each country twice. So basically, most of the first one is done. Now we’re on to the second round of competitions.”

Young says It’s been an electric atmosphere at the Nadi Sports Club, fueling the players’ determination to give it their all on the court.

He says players have been showcasing their incredible skills, demonstrating discipline, stamina, and precision.

As the championship progresses, the stakes are getting higher, and the competition is fiercer which ends on Sunday.