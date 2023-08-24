Yat Sen hits another milestone

Yat Sen Secondary School is one of the underdog schools that left their mark in this year’s Fiji Secondary School Netball Championship.

The Flagstaff-based school is branded as newcomers to the finals category.

Netball Fiji chief executive Vivian Koster expressed her delight in the team’s outstanding performance.

“That’s exciting for me because they haven’t been in the secondary school space and for them to come out and win in the competition is fantastic”

Yat Sen made history by winning the Boys Open Grade category defeating Saint Thomas High School 19-11.

They also finished second in the Under-17 and Women’s Open Grade categories.

The team reveals that the majority of their players are building up for the Fiji Secondary School Basketball competition next week.