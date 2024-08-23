Navatu thankful for support

If it wasn’t for the support of their teachers, parents and old scholars, Navatu Secondary School would not have been able to compete at the Crest Chicken Fiji Secondary School Netball tournament.

School principal Ilikena Tomasi says it was only through their support were they able to host fundraisers, to help fund their way from Savusavu to Suva to compete in the tournament.

“We’re thankful to the parents and the guardians. Sixteen of the parents came down with the team from school, and they’re with the boys and girls here at John Weasley. And also the old scholars here in Suva has been supporting us since they arrived so they have been hosting the school team.”

The school fielded three teams to the tournament, and Tomasi says the main focus of competing in the tournament is to expose their players to a highly competitive tournament.

He also mentioned that 16 parents had travel down with the team, to help with the side’s preparation for each match.

The finals for the Fiji Secondary School Netball competition will be held today.