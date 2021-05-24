More opportunities for Indo-Fijian netballers

Aspiring Indo-Fijian netballers from around the country were part of the Revival Rally held at the Vodafone Arena today.

One of the first of its kind, the rally is aimed at forming an association and have been organizing friendly games to ensure there are more competitions for Indo-Fijian netballers.

The interest has been overwhelming, with seven open grade teams and four mix teams that will be taking part.

Games Coordinator Shaleshni Prasad says not only is it about the revival of the sport, but it will also help scout for potential players.

“What we actually saw is that there were a lot of interest from the Fijian of Indian descent from around the country. Always seeing that people are participating from Netball Fiji and Fijians participating abroad, so we decided that we have potential from our Fijian of Indian descent, let’s give them a chance to prove themselves.”

With support from Netball Fiji, Prasad says they’re hoping to put together the association to ensure competitions get underway in the coming months.