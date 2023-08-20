Grassroots Development crucial for growth

Netball Fiji and Fiji Secondary Schools Netball Association put out great effort to support grassroots development.

President of Fiji Secondary Schools Netball Association, Karalaini Seruiratu acknowledges the support from sponsors which allows them to outperform development efforts.

“First of all, I am grateful to Digicel Fiji Limited and Punjas Group of Companies, They have a sponsorship of $1000. With that sponsorship, we will enhance and improve the performance of Netball to another level”

Seruiratu adds Netball Fiji have extended their development by introducing various coaching development activities such as coaching clinics and bench official clinics.

As a result, the association noticed a growth in development from rural and maritime schools.

Day 1 of Punjas Digicel Secondary Schools Netball Finals concluded with a total of 130 games from the six competing grades Under 14,15,17,19, Women’s