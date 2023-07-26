Fiji Pearls ready for Tonga

Fiji Pearls Head coach Unaisi Rokoura acknowledges the challenge of facing Tonga, as they haven’t defeated them in a while.

To ensure readiness, the team has engaged in warm-up matches and focused on mental preparation.

“When we play Jamaica it’s like the playing style against Zimbabwe and of course New Zealand and Scotland has the similar style as Australia”

Fiji Pearls Head coach Unaisi Rokoura.

Rokoura is confident in the players’ ability to adapt to the new environment and expects a strong performance.

The Fiji Pearls will compete against Tonga on Friday at 7pm.

You can watch the match being broadcast live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.