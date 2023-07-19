Drikibau excited for World Cup experience

Elina Drikibau [Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

18-year-old Elina Drikibau who is the youngest Fiji Pearls player doubted her capabilities in being able to make the final Netball World Cup squad.

It didn’t come easy but the Suva Grammar School students says time management is key in balancing her studies with her demanding training.

The Lomaiviti lass who will be making her first ever World Cup appearance says the sleepless nights has definitely paid off.

“Ever since 2020 when I entered the extended squad, at some point of this training I’ve always like doubted myself but I’m glad that I have a supportive team that’s always beside me and a supportive family.”

Drikibau adds it was the support from her family and team mates who continued to push her to her best.

The Fiji Pearls will leave the country tomorrow and face Tonga in their first match.

You can watch the World Cup live on FBC Sports.



