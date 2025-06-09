Baby Pearls to play Wales in practice match before World Cup

Fiji Baby Pearls head coach Simone Nalatu has confirmed that her side will be playing a practice match against Wales before starting their Netball World Youth Cup in Gibraltar this weekend.

She says this match will allow her to gauge her players one final time before the world cup starts, and rectify any areas of weaknesses beforehand.

She also mentioned that playing against a top tier team like Wales will surely bring out the best of her players, and help them acclimatize to the atmosphere.

Fiji Baby Pearls head coach Simone Nalatu [file photo]

“Yes we have a practice match on the Wednesday when we arrive against Wales. We’re looking forward to that because it’ll be great for the girls to play and get some of that nervousness out early and our first game will be on the Saturday.”

The side left for Gibraltar over the weekend, and they will play Wales when they arrive on Wednesday.

They will play Trinidad and Tobago at 2am on Sunday, Barbados at 2am on Monday before facing Malawi at 7pm.

